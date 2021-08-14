Incredible scenes at full-time as Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0

74 years after their last game in the top flight, Brentford are back.

The Premier League returned on Friday night with a brilliant 2-0 win for newly-promoted Brentford against Arsenal.

Arsenal just could not live with the intensity that Brentford played with, and the Bees’ having their fans in their stadium for the first time ever, in their first ever game in the Premier League, only added to the player’s performance.

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

After the game, Gary Neville said that Arsenal were “messed around” by the newly-promoted side, saying: “A game of football is really difficult if your centre-backs are getting messed around by the opposition forwards and that’s happened from minute one tonight.”

But the highlight of the night for all of the neutrals out there watching was the emotional scenes from the Brentford fans at full-time.

Simply put, the atmosphere for their first game in the league looked absolutely incredible.

What an atmosphere ✨ Brentford win their first top-flight game after 74 years and this is what it means… pic.twitter.com/R9ZTwDhtf1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

Speaking after the game, Sergi Canos, who could barely hear the interviewer over the crowd said: “This is amazing. I’ve been dreaming about scoring the first goal in the stadium…

“All these people deserve it. We deserve it. It’s a great three points. First game of the season, we need a bit of calm and we go again next week.”

Canos, who got the first goal of this league campaign, continued: “It’s a fantastic moment for me and my family. My two uncles are there, they came all the way from Spain. I’ve got all my family in Spain watching the game. For me, my family and this club – it’s amazing.”

🗣️ "These people deserve it. We deserve it." 💫 Hear from Brentford's Sergi Canos after he bagged the first goal of the season 🔊 pic.twitter.com/tYksEBumZh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

Before the season started, Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney said that the team’s goal was to “win the league”, and while many laughed at his remarks, they are currently top of the league.

Just 35 more games to go…

Next up for Brentford is Crystal Palace away, while Arsenal will play host to a Chelsea side that is looking really strong at the moment.

