Brennan Johnson’s father responds to controversial Richarlison challenge

A proud dad…

Brennan Johnson’s father has responded to his son’s tough challenge on Richarlison during Sunday’s game between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs won the game 2-0, and it was the introduction of Richarlison that helped Antonio Conte’s side ensure they took home all three points, as he made a definite difference after coming on.

He set up the second goal with a beautiful ball into Harry Kane with the outside of his right foot, and in general was a handful for the Forest defence.

But one incident in particular sums up Richarlison far better than any assist or goal could ever.

The ball was played to him on the left wing, and as he received it, he flicked it up to himself and did a few keepy-uppys, while the game was going on.

Brennan Johnson vs Richarlison

He quickly released the ball, but got it back and attempted to drive at the Forest backline. Before he could, he was chopped down by Brennan Johnson, before Neco Williams then landed roughly on the Brazilian’s body on the ground.

Brennan’s father, David Johnson – a former Forest player himself – took to social media to praise his son after the game, writing: “No one comes to the City Ground and takes the piss.”

No one comes to the city ground and take the piss. 🤣 #nffc https://t.co/a5HhYsyiOA — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) August 28, 2022

The incident has seemingly divided the footballing world online, with some feeling as though what Richarlison did was disrespectful, while others believe it is a perfectly legitimate thing to do when on the football pitch.

Jamie Carragher, who was on commentary, criticised Richarlison for showboating, and said that he could have no complaints when he was hacked down.

On the other hand, the Brazilian might tell you that that is exactly what he was going for, and by riling up the Forest players he won a free-kick and got one of their players booked, while also killing a few seconds as he lay on the ground.

