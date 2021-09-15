Brendan Rodgers responds to Youri Tielemans’ transfer comments

A sensible reply from the Leicester manager.

Brendan Rodgers has responded to Youri Tielemans’ recent comments about a potential transfer away from the club.

This comes after the Belgian midfielder teased the idea of him leaving Leicester, while also saying that he is also open to staying with the Foxes.

Youri Tielemans on Leicester situation

He said: “I’m open to everything. The transfer market is just closed so I am just trying to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here, I’m going to give everything for the club and the contract situation is just something that’s going on in football.

“There are talks going on, I’m not saying I’m going to sign but I’m not saying I’m not going to sign.”

Tielemans, who is still only 24, scored the winning goal in Leicester’s FA Cup win over Chelsea back in May and has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

What a goal! Youri Tielemans is the first #LCFC player to score in an FA Cup final since Ken Keyworth in 1963 (@OptaJoe)… CHE 0-1 LEI #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/TYBeiDJOLB — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 15, 2021

Brendan Rodgers on Tielemans’ comments

Rodgers has since responded to what his midfielder had to say, praising him for his constant professionalism.

He said: “I’ve seen what Youri has said. He gave an honest answer, and it’s open to whatever way it’s interpreted.

“What I know is I have a player who is so committed, one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with in my career as a manager.

“A young player who gave an honest answer. Talks have been ongoing. But every day he comes in, he’s a top-class professional. He has shown the importance he’s had for me.

“Because of the professionalism and the type of man he is, that won’t change. For me, I’ll give everything to them to help them become better… He’s happy, he’s working well and I’m delighted he’s with us.”

🗣"He gave an honest answer and it is open to whatever way it's interpreted." Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers addresses the speculation surrounding Youri Tielemins future at the club. pic.twitter.com/VrqfYPf1Tg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2021

Rodgers already had to deal with a summer of speculation surrounding another one of his midfielders in James Maddison, which resulted in him staying at the club.

