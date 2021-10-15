Brendan Rodgers offers update on rumours linking him with Newcastle

“I’ve been in the game long enough now to focus on my job.”

Brendan Rodgers has offered an update on rumours linking him with the Newcastle United job.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers became the bookmakers’ odds on favourite to be Newcastle’s next permanent manager, but he has since distanced himself from the job.

The Leicester manager has not had the best start to the season with the Foxes, as they sit in 13th place. They also are yet to win in the Europa League, with one loss and one draw so far.

Brendan Rodgers on Newcastle job

He said: “I’ve got a contact until 2025. I absolutely love being here. I’m very fortunate, I’ve got a great chief executive and a director of football who I have a close relationship with.

“I’ve got a group of players who I really enjoy working with, and an infrastructure here that allows us to compete.

“So long as they don’t want to move me, then I’m very happy being here at the club… I’ve seen the reports going around, that doesn’t help anyone.

“It’s the type of week I don’t like in the modern game… The speculation and gossip that goes around can destabilise supporters and players. It doesn’t benefit anyone.

“I’ve been in the game long enough now to focus on my job, and my role. I’m very happy here to do that.”

🗣 "I absolutely love being here." Brendan Rodgers reassures that he is not interested in leaving Leicester City after he was linked to Newcastle pic.twitter.com/VDl2WUh5vj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2021

Former Leicester striker Gary Lineker replied to Rodgers’ statement to say that he “loves” having him at the club.

Good news. Love having him at the club. https://t.co/0oJtjI1GTi — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 15, 2021

Newcastle’s next manager

While it is still unclear who the next Newcastle boss will be, one thing that has been confirmed is that Steve Bruce will be in charge of the team this Sunday against Spurs.

Amanda Staveley, one of the club’s new owners, confirmed that Bruce will take charge of his 1000th game at 4.30pm this Sunday at St. James’ Park. More on that here.

