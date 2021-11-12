Are Manchester United really above Brendan Rodgers?

Could he be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor?

As it stands, Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to be the next Manchester United manager. This news has been met with a mixed response from United fans, with a large section of the team’s supporters feeling he is not the right man for the job.

A large chunk of fans on social media are turning their nose up at Rodgers, insisting that he is not worthy of managing their club. This seems quite unfair.

Is he as good an appointment as Erik Ten-Hag? Perhaps not. Is he an improvement on the current situation in Manchester? Absolutely.

Brendan Rodgers for the Man United job?

Rodgers has essentially done a very good job in every club he has been to. He nearly won the league with Liverpool, and while many will mock their implosion, it’s undeniable that he overperformed with the squad he had.

He has won silverware with a Leicester team that is constantly punching above its weight, and also impressed during his time with Celtic and Swansea.

Based on every potential metric, Rodgers seems like the right fit. He knows the Premier League well, he has won trophies, he plays an exciting brand of football, and he is a good man-manager.

Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool past

Many will point about the David Brent-esque nature of some of Rodgers’ quotes, but 99% of the time they are completely harmless, and the sort of stuff that you hear managers say all the time. He may think of himself quite highly, but all of the best managers in the world do.

The other elephant in the room is that Rodgers used to manage Liverpool, and his appointment at United would come with thousands of images resurfacing of him holding ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ scarves, and quotes about his new club.

But if he were to improve the state of the team, would anyone care? Would United fans turn their noses up at Jurgen Klopp in five years, if he were to show interest in the job?

There aren’t that many managers available right now who would take the United job, who the club would be willing to hire.

Out of those that fit the criteria, Rodgers is among the best of them, and his cringey quotes and former clubs shouldn’t put United off hiring someone who is definitely going to move the team forward.

