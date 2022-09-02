Brendan Rodgers’ post-match comments could spell beginning of the end

Taking a leaf out of Scott Parker’s book…

Brendan Rodgers’ post-match comments after his side’s defeat to Manchester United on Thursday could spell the beginning of the end for the Leicester manager.

In his programme notes for the match, Rodgers mentioned the fact that the club are in a difficult situation, having only brought one player in this summer.

This is despite the fact they sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for over £60 million, while captain Kasper Schmiechel also left the club. After five games, Leicester find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with only one point.

Add that to the comments Rodgers made after the game and it starts to look like he could be the next manager to leave his club following Scott Parker’s sacking this week.

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester situation

He said: “This group have shown that they can compete, but we needed more – but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get that.

“So, in terms of the results, it’s my responsibility. I take that. We should have won by now. We’ve been in a couple of games and in really good positions, but we weren’t able to see it through, so I totally understand it.

“Supporters want to see the team win and if they’re not, they’ll tell you.

🗣 'It destabilises the group' Brendan Rogers believes the closing of the summer transfer window will help his squad's focus 🧠 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jfoM9NfoIe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

“So, for us, we won’t hide behind the rock and go away. We’re ready to fight now but it’s going to be really, really important that the supporters really get behind the players.

“As I said, it’s a really, really challenging situation with not being able to freshen up this team and this group of players. We really need their encouragement and help to push the players through.

“We’ll get a win sooner rather than later but we really need them behind us and that’s important.”

Next up for Leicester is an away game against Brighton, before they take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa – another manager who knows his job is in danger.

