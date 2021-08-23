Brendan Rodgers lifts the lid on Leicester’s transfer business

“It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.”

Leicester City are often praised for their work in the transfer window, both before Brendan Rodgers took charge and to this day.

After winning the league in incredible circumstances, they sold some of their star players (Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and N’golo Kante), but invested the money extremely wisely.

More recently, they have sold Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell for obscene amounts of money, and not really looked any worse without them.

This summer, their star playmaker James Maddison was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but these rumours seem to have cooled off since the London club signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester’s transfer business

Brendan Rodgers has since complimented his players that chose to stay at the club, saying that the Maddison links were all “paper talk”.

He said: “Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that’s the nature of the game.

“It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.”

“You’ve always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in. That’s something we are very clear on as a club.

“I just think this summer the players have been able to reflect on where we’re at as a team and a club and feel they want to be a part of that, which is great news. “There have been things this year around James (Maddison), but the reality of that is it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid. There was no drama there.” James Maddison to stay at Leicester When the Maddison rumours were at their most intense, Roy Keane said that going from Leicester to Arsenal would have been a backward step for the midfielder. Since then, the Foxes won the Community Shield and their first game of the season, while Arsenal are currently in the relegation zone. While anything could happen this season, it does appear that Rodgers has more of an established team with Leicester than Arteta does at Arsenal. Next up for Rodgers’ side is a trip to the London Stadium where they will take on West Ham on Monday night at 8pm.

