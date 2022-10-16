Brendan Rodgers mocked for “hot day” excuse

Not having it…

Brendan Rodgers has been mocked by Gabriel Agbonlahor for using a “hot day” excuse after his side drew at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester drew the game 0-0, despite having a number of chances to win it and start to move up the table.

Instead, they had to settle for a point, and find themselves in 19th place after 10 Premier League games.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said that he believes his players were trying their best on the day, and that the hot weather didn’t help them.

He said: “You can see the players are running and fighting.

“They ran themselves into the ground today, it was a hot day as well for them, but they pressed the game, they kept fighting.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Brendan Rodgers’ “hot day” comment

Referring to the hot weather in Leicester led to Agbonhalor (and many others on social media) poking fun at the manager.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa man said: “When did Leicester become Costa del Leicester? Come on! It was 16 degrees – that’s not hot!

“That shows when managers are feeling the pressure, when they start talking about the weather. What does he do in August in the first two games of the season when it’s a scorcher?

“The way they played today, I hope it’s snowing the next time Leicester play, because they were that bad to watch today. That’s two hours of my life I’ll never get back.”

His co-host Jamie O’Hara also poked fun at Rodgers’ comments, jokingly asking when the game had been switched to Dubai.

Rodgers will be well aware that he is under serious pressure now, with a massive home game against Leeds coming in just a few days’ time.

A win there could be huge for Leicester, but they will be in the relegation zone no matter what happens on Wednesday.

Read next: Antonio Conte reveals Matt Doherty conversation after post-match hug

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brendan Rodgers