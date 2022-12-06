Ireland international hits nail on head with talkSPORT’s “weird” response to Brazil’s dancing

Absolutely spot on.

Ireland international Aiden O’Brien has hit the nail on head with regards to talkSPORT’s “weird” response to Brazil’s dancing in the World Cup.

As they have done for years, Brazil have danced to celebrate the majority of their goals at the World Cup, with Monday night’s game taking it to a new extreme.

After each goal, the Brazilians did a little dance to celebrate, even going as far as getting manager Tite involved after Richarlison’s particularly beautiful goal.

Roy Keane and Didi Hamann took issue with the Brazilian dancing, with the pundits viewing it as “disrespectful”, while talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy called it “arrogant and embarrassing”.

Cundy said: “That is one of the most embarrassing things I have ever seen at the World Cup, you’re playing South Korea. I expected Brazil to win comfortably, in fact it was more comfortable than I thought. I got angry when I was watching it.

“I fell out of love with Brazil tonight, I feel out of love with that arrogance, that cockiness. I hope someone sticks it on them. I looked at that and felt cringey.”

Brazil dancing causes outrage

Aiden O’Brien, who has five appearances and a goal for Ireland, made the valid point that people in the media loved when Peter Crouch pulled out the robot celebration at the 2006 World Cup.

On Twitter, he wrote: “The funny thing is when all of you next see Peter Crouch you will all be like ‘Go on Crouchy son, do the robot haha love it! What a guy.’ So weird.”

Crouch was praised and adored for his harmless celebration in the World Cup, as were the likes of Roger Milla and the entire South African side in the past.

One can only imagine the response if Brazil are to dance in this way against England if they meet in the World Cup final…

Read More About: qatar world cup