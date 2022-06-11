Longford condemn “embarrassing” behaviour from Bray fans

Nasty scenes.

Longford Town have condemned the “embarrassing” behaviour from a section of Bray Wanderers fans following a number of incidents that took place on Friday night.

Longford and Bray faced off on Friday in Bishopsgate, with the game ending 1-1. However, it’s what happened in the stands that everyone is talking about on Saturday morning.

Those in the stadium have said that a section of Bray fans were aiming flares at the Longford goalkeeper, attempting to break fences and seats in the stands, and harassing club volunteers.

During the game, the official Longford Twitter account tweeted to say that the Bray fans were letting themselves down.

⏱78' – Bray fans really letting themselves and their club down in the stands. Desperate stuff. Longford Town 1-1 Bray Wanderers#Town2022 | #LOITV | 🔴⚫ — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) June 10, 2022

Bray fans condemned over Longford video

Longford’s Head of Operations elaborated on the scenes, insisting he was “disgusted” by what happened.

He wrote: “All of these lads have been volunteering as stewards for Longford Town for years. They don’t deserve this. We have had massive away crowds from the likes of Rovers, Bohs, Cork, etc and we have never had the likes of this at Bishopsgate. I’m disgusted tonight.

“Bray ‘supporters’ aiming flares at our keeper, attacking our stewards, trying to break fencing and seats in the stands, screaming abuse at children. I rarely comment on anything off the pitch anymore but my god, an absolute f**king embarrassment.”

All of these lads have been volunteering as stewards for Longford Town for years. They don't deserve this. We have had massive away crowds from the likes of Rovers, Bohs, Cork, etc and we have never had the likes of this at Bishopsgate. I'm disgusted tonight. https://t.co/IQ3lzn4LQY — James Donnelly (@JayDonnelly_93) June 10, 2022

The footage seen above has been widely shared, with League of Ireland fans urging Bray to take action quickly.

Bray fans spark controversy again

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Bray have yet to release an official comment on the incident, with their only statement after the game being about extending their unbeaten run.

This comes just weeks after Bray announced that they were working with Gardai following a “disappointing” incident that took place vs Wexford.

In that game, stewards were forced to intervene when a section of Bray’s supporters clashed with team manager Pat Devlin, which led to WWE wrestler Finn Balor commenting on the incident.

