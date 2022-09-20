Brandon Williams slams “little idiots” in defence of Harry Maguire

A passionate defence…

Brandon Williams has defended his Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire from the “little idiots” on social media who criticise him.

Maguire has faced his fair share of criticism on Twitter and other social media platforms since joining Man United for an astronomical fee, with a large part of it going too far.

Some of what people say online about him is personal, or unrelated to football, while he and his family had to deal with having a bomb threat called to their house last season.

Williams, in an interview that is being shared widely online, said that Maguire doing well in training is more important than what people online say.

Brandon Williams on Harry Maguire

“People don’t listen to the outside world. Harry will go into training a hundred per cent every day,” Williams told The Sportsman.

“Harry will give, whether he’s starting the game, whether he’s not starting the game, one hundred per cent.

“We don’t care about the outside world because the only thing that matters is the opinions on the inside. The opinions on the inside are the most important.

“If you’re doing well in training, who’s some little idiot sat on Twitter that’s going to tell you that you shouldn’t be starting a game?

“Who is he? I genuinely don’t get it. Harry is a top fella. Top captain and top player. He’ll have a great career.

“He’s already had a great career. He’s on stepping stones and he’ll get to the top where he wants to be. He’s already at the top. He’s captain of Man United. I dream to be that one day and he’s already done it.”

Williams himself spent last season on loan at Norwich, and despite links back to the club during the summer, has instead remained an unused player for United so far under Erik ten Hag.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire