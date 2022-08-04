Latest Bournemouth transfer news is worrying for Mark Travers

An arrival from Barcelona is imminent.

The latest Bournemouth transfer news could be worrying for young Mark Travers, with Neto set to arrive from Barcelona in the coming days.

Scott Parker is extremely eager to strengthen his squad going into the new season, with 33-year-old Neto due to arrive just as the season begins.

The south coast club have had a quiet transfer window thus far, bringing in Marcus Tavernier from Championship side Middlesbrough, while also completing free transfers for Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell.

Neto has only played 12 times in La Liga since he joined Barcelona in 2019, and has one cap for the Brazilian national team.

While he is always unlikely to take to the pitch at Barcelona, it seems as though he is coming to the south of England for playing time, which could be a worry for Travers.

Bournemouth are set to sign Neto, here we go! Full agreement with Barcelona as player travel's now being scheduled in next 24/48h to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. 🚨🍒 #FCB Bournemouth are also negotiating for Marcos Senesi, as exclusively revealed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rzikT2eZaR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Bournemouth transfer news

The young Ireland international was among the standout performers in the Championship last season, with no goalkeeper in the league keeping more clean sheets than him throughout the season.

However, reports suggest that Neto is coming in to challenge Travers for the No. 1 jersey at the club.

Parker will likely reward Travers for his efforts last season and give him at least the start of the season to show what he can do, but this piece of business does imply that if the Maynooth man has a bad run of games his place in the team could be in trouble.

Speaking just a few weeks ago, Parker said that he was confident that Travers would be able to rise to the difficult challenge of playing regularly in the Premier League.

He said: “Mark was pivotal for us last season. He was outstanding throughout the season and is someone that we feel has great potential and showed that.

“The big challenge for Travs next season is the next step and the Premier League.

“I know he flirted with it a little before but he hasn’t done it consistently at that level. Like a lot of the players, I believe he has the potential to do that.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, bournemouth, mark travers