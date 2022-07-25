Bohs’ sign Union Berlin midfielder on loan

A product of the recent friendly, one might assume.

Bohemian FC have reported the signing Union Berlin midfielder Laurenz Dehl on loan until the end of the season.

Bohs’ recently played against Union Berlin in a friendly out in Germany, a game which Berlin won 2-1.

The League of Ireland side brought a number of fans over for the trip, and have clearly formed a good relationship with the Bundesliga side, if this transfer is anything to go by.

A short statement read: “Bohemians can confirm the signing of Laurenz Dehl on loan from Union Berlin until the end of the season.

“The midfielder, 20, who can also play at right-back, joins from the Bundesliga club having spent last season on loan with Halleschen FC in the German third tier where he made 23 first-team appearances, scoring three times.

“Dehl is the seventh signing of this transfer window following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).”

Dehl has made 65 appearances for Union across the various youth teams, scoring 17 goals and taking seven assists. In Union’s UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, the versatile player was able to gain valuable first-team experience.

“An international loan – on top of that in an European capital – is the perfect step for Laurenz to gain valuable experiences. We are very happy for him that we have this opportunity and are confident that Laurenz will master this challenge,“ said Oliver Ruhnert, 1. FC Union Berlin’s Managing Director of Professional Football.

