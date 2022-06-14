Bohs release Dublin Bus-inspired jersey

We can see this being a hit amongst Dubliners…

Bohemian FC have released a brand new Dublin Bus-inspired jersey that will be worn in this season’s FAI Cup.

The kit, taking inspiration from Dublin Bus’ iconic seat fabric design, was unveiled on Tuesday morning at the Phoenix Park.

Bohs confirmed that 10% of the sales made will be given to charities LGBT Ireland and Shoutout.

The club wrote: “Furthering both institutions’ joint commitment to Pride Month, 10% of all sales will be donated to Dublin Bus’ charity partner LGBT Ireland and Bohemians’ partners at ShoutOut.

Bohs’ Dublin Bus jersey

Speaking about the new jersey, Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said: “As a lifelong football fan and regular attendee at Dalymount Park with my family, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this announcement here today. Dublin Bus has been a strong supporter of Dublin’s Originals for many years.

“Not only do its players keep us entertained week in week out on the pitch, it is a club which is at the heart of its community, just as Dublin Bus is.”

👕Bohemians and Dublin Bus have today joined forces once more – to launch a unique one-off jersey that will be worn in this season's FAI Cup: https://t.co/bRL2UJwsY2 🛒 Now available to pre-order: https://t.co/DYxEFatx4q pic.twitter.com/HybYjSDMsV — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) June 14, 2022

Bohs’ Dublin Bus jersey

Meanwhile, Bohemian FC Chief Operating Officer Dan Lambert said: “All three bodies are Dublin institutions and the iconic seat design that adorns buses across the city is part of the fabric of many people’s lives as they move through the capital.

“We are also delighted to be able to support both ShoutOut and LGBT Ireland in this Pride month, as we continue to work tirelessly to improve the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in football and sport generally.”

The jersey costs €70 for adults and from €35 for kids. If you’re interested in buying it, it’s now available to pre-order from store.bohemians.ie.

This isn’t the first time Bohs have released a headline-grabbing jersey, as they were recently granted permission to put a Bob Marley kit on sale earlier this season.

