Bohemian FC have released a strong statement condemning the club’s fans for “sexist” abuse that could be heard during their win over Shamrock Rovers on Sunday. Bohs won the game 2-1, but the club has said that abuse aimed at Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu took away from the win over their rivals.

Mandroiu, who used to play for Bohs, was the subject of abuse from his former club’s fans, with a number of the chants seemingly specifically to do with his partner.

Following a number of people complaining about the chants aimed at the talented midfielder, the club released a statement urging their fans not to engage in abuse of any kind.

Bohs said that one of the most difficult things to take about this exact situation was that the only Bohs fans in attendance at this game were members of the club or season ticket holders.

The club wrote: “Regrettably, for many, certain chanting and personal abuse at yesterday’s game took away from what was otherwise one of the most enjoyable derby wins at Dalymount Park in memory.

“Instead of being able to savour that result and otherwise brilliant atmosphere, club staff and the volunteer board of management have today been receiving many justified complaints from members who are parents of children, as well as from our sponsors and community partners.

“We therefore take this opportunity to remind all supporters that any abuse or chanting that is deemed misogynistic or sexist simply cannot be tolerated. That also applies to abuse that is racist, sectarian, xenophobic or homophobic.

“As stated in our ground regulations, anyone engaged in such abuse may be arrested, prosecuted and banned from the club, while we also reserve the right to revoke memberships and season tickets.”

