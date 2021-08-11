Only people with Greek passports will be allowed enter the stadium.

Bohemians continue their European journey on Thursday evening with a game out in Greece against PAOK.

Some Bohs fans travelled over from Ireland for the second leg of the European Conference tie, but there is some bad news for fans who have made the trip.

Bohemians fans are not allowed to enter PAOK game

The club issued an update informing fans that only people with Greek passports will be allowed into the game on Thursday.

The club wrote: “Greek police have this evening informed the club that only people with Greek passports will be permitted access to Toumba Stadium tomorrow.

“We are told that any travelling fan who has purchased a ticket today will have their ticket refunded. The club has no say in this.”

Uefa have stated throughout the competition that no away fans would be permitted at games as the continent attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bohemians or PAOK have no control over the matter.

Bohs in Europe

Bohs’ European journey thus far has been incredible, and they will hope that it doesn’t come to an end in such sour circumstances.

They go into the game a goal ahead after last week’s game, where they defeated PAOK 2-1 at the Aviva Stadium in what was an incredible performance by the Dublin side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pundit Arena (@punditarena)

The Greek outfit consisted of players who have played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa.

But this team, which had a number of internationals, were no match for the grit and determination displayed by Keith Long’s young side.

Georgie Kelly got on the scoresheet in the first leg, and is definitely a player that PAOK will be worried about going into Thursday’s game. His strength is incredible, as is his composure when he gets into the penalty box.

Midfielder Dawson Devoy will also be one to watch, as he will be full of confidence off the back of receiving the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July.

🎙️ Dawson Devoy was named SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July. Before travelling to Greece, he spoke with Colm McDonnell ahead of Thursday's return leg against PAOK. pic.twitter.com/ufdvcckuOz — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 10, 2021

