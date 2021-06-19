Billy Gilmour reveals text he sent his parents in heartwarming post-match interview

The young lad has got the football world talking.

Billy Gilmour played an excellent game on Friday night, helping Scotland hold England to a 0-0 draw in their Euro 2020 Group D encounter Wembley Stadium in London.

Since then, the praise has rolled in for the 20-year-old, with some of football’s biggest names waxing lyrical about how he marshalled the midfield.

Speaking after the game, Gilmour revealed that he sent a text to his parents from the team bus to let them know he was going to be starting in the massive match.

Billy Gilmour on England performance

He said: “All the boys have helped me settle in really well. To come in and play against England in my first game, I’m so proud. To come here and do really well is even better.

“My mum and dad only knew I was starting, and that was it. (I texted them) on the bus to the game.”

#Sco's Billy Gilmour reveals he texted his parents from the team bus to let them know he was playing against #Eng at #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/jVsIZtuOws — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 19, 2021

Gilmour’s family were in attendance at the game, and journalist Colin Paterson got a great shot of them celebrating and crying as he received the Man of the Match award after the game.

Happy Gilmours. It was lovely briefly meeting Billy Gilmour’s family tonight. They all piled to the front (including his Mum and Dad) to see him get the Man of The Match award. His Mum was crying with pride. #ENGSCO pic.twitter.com/0SIX1Vi9Di — 📻 Colin Paterson 📺 (@ColinGPaterson) June 18, 2021

Brilliant scenes from Wembley, even for all the neutrals who were tuning in.

Graeme Souness said after the game that England need a player like Billy Gilmour, insisting he was the “best player on the pitch”.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho said that he was the standout performer and that it was him who “made the difference”.

Jose Mourinho on Billy Gilmour

He said: “The kid Gilmour in midfield, he made the difference. He was fantastic. He was always moving, always showing, he wanted the ball, he was turning under pressure. He linked the game much, much better.”

Gilmour has only appeared 11 times for Chelsea, and was an unused substitute in the recent Champions League Final win over Manchester City.

