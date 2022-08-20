Bernd Leno likes tweet about potential awkward Neal Maupay reunion

Awkward…

Bernd Leno has liked a tweet about the potential awkward reunion he may have with Neal Maupay, if transfer reports are to be believed.

Maupay is being heavily linked with a move from Brighton to Fulham, the club Leno joined just a few weeks ago.

The two clashed back in 2020, when a Maupay challenge led to Leno suffering a nasty injury that resulted in him needing to be stretchered off.

As he left the pitch, Leno pointed his finger at Maupay and aimed some choice words at the Brighton forward.

And the bad feeling towards Maupay resurfaced late on in the match after he struck Brighton’s second in the 95th minute, after a nice assist from none other than Aaron Connolly.

At the time, Maupay apologised and insisted he didn’t want to injure the keeper, before going on to say that Arsenal’s players needed to learn humility.

He said: “I just jumped to get the ball maybe and when he landed he just twisted his knee, so I apologise to their team and to him as well.

“I’ve been through a bad injury so I know it’s hard but I never meant to hurt him.

“But some of the Arsenal players need to learn humility maybe sometimes. They’ve been talking a lot first half, second half when they were 1-0 up – they got what they deserved.”

Bernd Leno vs Neal Maupay

With the news that Fulham are trying to sign Maupay seemingly intensifying, Leno took to Twitter to like a tweet that said their reunion will be similar to that of Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel’s on the touchline last weekend.

We’re sure Leno liked the tweet in jest, and that he has gotten over the issue he had with the Frenchman two years ago.

Leno made his first start of the season against Brentford on Saturday, and now has the chance to impress and to make the spot his own.

