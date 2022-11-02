Man United fans notice Benni McCarthy touchline moment following Marcus Rashford goal

A nice moment on the touchline.

Manchester United fans feel as though they’ve noticed a nice moment between Erik ten Hag, his coaching staff and Benni McCarthy on the touchline against West Ham.

A moment following Marcus Rashford’s goal against West Ham is being shared widely on social media, with Man United fans feeling as though McCarthy was being thanked by Ten Hag’s assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

Rashford’s powerful header led to some jubilant celebrations around Old Trafford, and cameras unsurprisingly cut to Ten Hag and his team.

After he and Van Der Gaag exchanged a handshake, it seemed as though the assistant boss called out ‘Benni!’, to acknowledge the work he has done with Rashford.

Benni McCarthy acknowledged following Marcus Rashford goal

The footage, was has been shared thousands of times by fan accounts, seems to show Ten Hag saying something in McCarthy’s direction too.

Ten Hag’s reaction to Rashford’s header!😂 pic.twitter.com/wKn6GlpKEU — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) November 1, 2022

Many, including Gary Neville, were quick to point out that this sort of header is not one that Rashford has scored all that often with United.

Even Rashford himself after the game explained that he feels he needs to get himself into the danger area more often and attack the ball, instead of hanging outside the box and waiting for it to fall back to him.

While Rashford didn’t give any credit to McCarthy in his post-match interview, Ten Hag’s comments from earlier in the season are worth reading after seeing the fine header.

Erik ten Hag on Benni McCarthy

Ten Hag explained McCarthy’s appointment, saying: “He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking.”

Between McCarthy and Cristiano Ronaldo, United’s forwards have quite a lot of attacking knowledge in and around the training ground at present.

