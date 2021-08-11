Shaun Wright-Phillips has controversial take over Arsenal signing Ben White

“I know it’s a big statement…”

Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season on Friday night with an away game against Brentford, and new signing Ben White will almost definitely be in the Starting XI.

White signed for Arsenal from Brighton following the departure of David Luiz, and looks set to walk straight into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Shaun Wright-Phillips on Ben White

And while White is definitely a highly-rated defender, former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has tipped him to be even better than Manchester United’s new signing Raphael Varane.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the former England international said that he expected White to be exactly what Arsenal need, more so than Varane for United.

He said: “One thing I thought Arsenal missed was a defender like him. He’s got an old-school mentality, but he can play football as well.”

“It’s a big statement but Varane is coming into a brand new league with pressure.” “I’d definitely say Ben White.” ✅ Shaun Wright-Phillips says Ben White is a better signing than Raphael Varane. 🤝 With @Super6 #Ad 📺 More: https://t.co/bY7wF2WdYU pic.twitter.com/OT8UZVdZSS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 11, 2021

When asked if White, who cost Arsenal £50 million, will do better in the league than Varane, who allegedly cost United just £35 million, he said yes.

“Yes, I personally do. I know it’s a big statement, but he’s used to the Premier League. He’s used to defending a lot for Brighton, week in week out. Varane is coming into a whole new league, and he’s going to be under immense pressure at United.”

When asked who he would rather sign between the two, Wright-Phillips said: “At this moment, I would definitely say Ben White.”

White has already played in a number of pre-season games for Arteta’s side, while Varane is yet to train with the rest of his new teammates.

As a result, the Frenchman is not likely to play against Leeds in the first game of the season on Saturday. We have however taken a look at how Varane could change how United play once he does get himself into the team.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Ben White, raphael varane, Shaun Wright-Phillips