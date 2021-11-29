Former Ireland international compares Ben White to Paul McGrath

High praise indeed…

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino has compared Arsenal defender Ben White to Paul McGrath.

Cascarino is clearly impressed by what White has done since he joined the London club, if he sees any similarities between him and one of Ireland’s finest ever players.

He was discussing White’s performances since he signed for Arsenal, after he helped his side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Cascarino on Ben White

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Ben White has settled in brilliantly now, he’s far more assured than when he first arrived at the Emirates.

“When you have a player that do simple things, move it, get it, give it to someone, who can do the things you can’t…

“Paul McGrath was one of the best I ever played with who was like that, Paul McGrath never ran past people and he played in Ben White’s position.

“He was not a player that would dribble or do brilliant technical things but he was fantastic at keeping that ball and moving it simply.

“Ben White has got a bit of that in him and if he keeps developing, Ben White will certainly make the England team on a regular as a starter.”

Ben White at Arsenal

While he certainly has a long way to go until he can genuinely be compared to the likes of McGrath, White has definitely impressed at Arsenal so far.

He has definitely come a long way since the first game of the season, where he was bullied by Ivan Toney, and saw his side lost 2-0 to Brentford.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predicted that night that he would seriously struggle, but he has been far more commanding since this baptism of fire.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal currently sit in 5th place, having improved after a shocking start to the season.

