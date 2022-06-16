Ben Foster was fined by Watford over YouTube videos

“We want a culture of excellence at Watford. Those videos were not that..”

Ben Foster was fined by Watford for refusing to stop filming YouTube videos about the club, according to the club’s CEO Scott Duxbury.

In fact, Foster did agree to stop posting videos from inside the club, according to Duxbury, but he did not stop.

Foster’s YouTube videos are extremely popular, as he shows his millions of viewers what life is like as a professional football with a behind-the-scenes look.

However, Doxbury believes that the videos did not represent the “culture of excellence” that Watford were aiming for.

Doxbury told the Watford Observer: “There are many things that occur during a season that are politically sensitive and that we can’t discuss with fans in the way I would like to.

“However, now the season is over, I’ll say I think some of the videos were disappointing. Our sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, met with Ben and asked him to stop. He promised he would, but he didn’t. He was fined.

“We want a culture of excellence at Watford. Those videos were not that. I wanted to say publicly at the time that the videos were utterly wrong and we had fined the player and asked him to stop, but it just wasn’t something I could do.

“In future, player contracts will have clauses in them to make it clear that sort of behaviour will not be permitted.”

Foster has since left Watford, following the club’s relegation down to the Championship.

He currently has no club, though he has been linked with Leeds United. Whether he would be Leeds’ first or second-choice goalkeeper would be interesting to see.

We’re sure that he will make it clear that he wants to continue filming videos to whoever his new club is.

