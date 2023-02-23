Ben Foster on Newcastle Carabao Cup final decision

He has no regrets…

Ben Foster has discussed what could have been an incredible return to football for Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Foster retired from professional football earlier in the season, though he has almost been tempted out of retirement on a few occasions since.

Spurs reportedly approached the former Manchester United goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris suffered an injury, while Newcastle also tried to bring him in earlier in the season.

Had Foster agreed to join Newcastle when they approached him, there is every chance he would be playing in a cup final against his former club this weekend.

When asked if he now regrets his decision, ahead of the Carabao Cup final, Foster replied: “No chance. No chance on earth.”

Ben Foster on almost joining Newcastle

He elaborated: “Just a bit of context behind that, a bit earlier in the season I could’ve signed for Newcastle when Karl Darlow got a little injury.

“I was very close to doing it as well, I ummed and ahhed about it and eventually sort of decided I’d hung up my gloves and I’d done it for a reason and I was happy with that reason.

“I saw Nick Pope get sent off at the weekend and I feel so sorry for him, it’s horrible. It’s a natural goalkeeping instinct. I know he’s missed his header but as soon as the ball touches his hands he can’t help but want to bring it into a nice warm space and give it some love.

“But no regrets from my side, I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing.”

Due to Pope’s suspension, it now looks like Loris Karius is the most likely player to step in, as second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is cup-tied.

Liverpool fans will know all too well about Karius’ track record in cup finals, though this would be the perfect time to try and gain redemption.

Read next: Darren Bent accuses Seamus Coleman of lying about goal

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ben foster