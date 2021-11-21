Ben Foster’s pre-match comments shows how bad things at Man United are

The club are no longer considered among the elite of English football.

Ben Foster’s pre-match comments shows how bad things at Manchester United are under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Foster’s Watford side took United on on Saturday afternoon, and comfortably beat the Manchester outfit. The final score was 4-1, but this could have been far worse for United, if Watford’s strikers were more clinical in front of goal.

In fact, Foster will probably be slightly disappointed that he didn’t keep a clean sheet.

While he could do nothing about the goal he conceded, the former United keeper did pull off one excellent save as Cristiano Ronaldo looked almost certain to score.

Foster stood tall though, and blocked the shot with a shoulder. Later on in the game, he even registered an assist.

Ben Foster on Man United

Before the game, he was asked if his team were playing United at the best possible time.

He replied: “I really can’t speak personally for them…

“I can speak from what you hear in the media, from what you’ve just said there for example, that kinda seems to be the consensus.

“I’m not too sure about that to be totally honest when you’ve got quality players like Man United have you’re never far away from it just clicking and then they are firing again

“For me there’s a couple of teams in this league you would genuinely worry about but the other 17, 18 I honestly think we can get points from and that includes Man United.”

🗣 "There's a couple of teams you would genuinely worry about but the other 17, 18 I honestly think we can get points from and that includes Man United." Ben Foster is confident in his pre-match interview ahead of Watford facing Manchester United pic.twitter.com/om8YB3s6zV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

And based on the result and all around performance, you would have to say that Foster is definitely correct.

Watford recently took on Liverpool and lost 5-0 in what was a walk in the park for Jurgen Klopp’s men, whereas when United came around, you could tell that every one of the Watford players felt like they could get a result.

This game has had a massive impact in Manchester, with United’s board having agreed to sack Solskjaer.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ben foster, Manchester United