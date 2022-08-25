Ben Foster on why he feels for Harry Maguire

An interesting outlook.

Ben Foster has explained why he feels for Harry Maguire, after the Manchester United captain was dropped for Monday night’s game against Liverpool.

Maguire, the club captain, was dropped after United and Erik ten Hag made a terrible start to the season.

His replacement was Raphael Varane, the multiple Champions League, La Liga and World Cup winner, and the Frenchman did a stellar job.

Lisandro Martinez alongside Varane also looked extremely solid, and one would assume that the two will start together against Southampton on Saturday.

Former United goalkeeper Foster has said that he feels for Maguire, as it is always difficult when your replacement comes in and impresses.

Ben Foster on Harry Maguire

He said: “It’s important at that point, you’ve just got to pull them out of the firing line. It’s just one thing after another. The best thing to do… it’s almost like a dying dog, just put them out of their misery for a little bit.

“Best thing to do is take him out of the team, take him out of the spotlight, whether it’s just one game or even if it’s just for four or five games. It could be a month or six weeks, but you’ve just got take him out the firing line.

“I felt a little bit for some of the lads who missed out the other night – the likes of Ronaldo and Maguire. The lads put that performance in and straight away every one goes, ‘See, as soon as you take the dead wood out or the players who haven’t been performing out, that’s what we do!’”

Ten Hag may live to regret the decision to stick with Maguire as captain, as it may need to be taken off him in the near future.

However, based on Varane’s injury history, it’s likely we haven’t seen the last of Maguire yet.

