Ben Foster has strong opinion on Callum Wilson’s goal vs Spurs

A goal that has divided opinion.

Ben Foster has a strong opinion on Callum Wilson’s goal against Spurs on Sunday that put Newcastle 1-0 up.

Newcastle went on to win the game 2-1, and despite a second-half header from the in-form Harry Kane, Eddie Howe’s side looked completely in control from start to finish.

The three points saw Newcastle rise above Manchester United and Chelsea, with Howe’s side now in the top four.

Wilson got Newcastle off to the perfect start with a long-range opener, after he won the ball off Hugo Lloris over 20 yards out.

Lloris came out to try and deal with a ball that was played in behind the Spurs’ defence, but failed to do so, and collided with Wilson in the process.

Jamie Carragher on commentary felt as though Wilson just stood his ground, and the referee agreed.

🗣️ "Lloris believes he was fouled" A brilliant finish from Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead against Spurs pic.twitter.com/qSvbIct9nB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

After expressing shock and disappointment that the goal had not been disallowed, Foster elaborated on why he felt the referee made a big mistake.

Ben Foster on Callum Wilson goal

He wrote: “If an outfield player knocks it past an opposing player and they’re in their way like that, it’s a foul. Every single time.

“The goalkeeper is the player in control of the ball, if he beats the striker to the ball, and the striker is in the way, unfortunately it’s a foul. There’s nothing the striker can do about it, but it’s still a foul!”

While many disagreed with Foster online, he did admit that he will always be biased towards the goalkeeper, but that he is adamant that it’s a foul.

It has been a difficult week for Lloris, as many felt he also could have done more for the second goal of the game, when Miguel Almiron managed to squeeze it under him.

Almiron doubles Newcastle's lead!! A brilliant solo goal from the Paraguayan 👏 pic.twitter.com/uXT2vq3XPX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

This came just days after he did very well to keep Marcus Rashford out on a number of occasions, but unfortunately for Spurs, it is still two defeats in five days for Antonio Conte’s side.

