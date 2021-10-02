Ben Foster says Bruno Fernandes shouldn’t have apologised after penalty miss

“Sometimes you need to just suck it up and get on with it.”

Ben Foster has said that Bruno Fernandes shouldn’t have apologised after his crucial penalty miss against Aston Villa last weekend.

Fernandes posted a lengthy statement on his Twitter page after he missed the penalty, where he apologised and said: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.”

Ben Foster on Bruno Fernandes’ apology

The former Manchester United goalkeeper said that there was no need for Fernandes to go into such detail with his post-match apology.

He said: “I don’t know if he needed to do that. It was a massive statement. There are a couple of paragraphs in that. Did he need to do it? I’m not so sure.

“Maybe a short, quick little tweet, something like ‘Gutted, heartbroken I missed, however we’ll be back’. Something like that? Cool. Whether you need to go into the detail he went into, I’m not so sure.

“In life, mistakes happen. They will continue to happen. I know for a fact that someone like Bruno Fernandes, who is an upmost professional (sic), would have done everything in his power in the week leading up to the game, to be as ready as he possibly could.

“Mistakes just happen. That’s life… I don’t think he needed to go to that extent of doing such a big apology… Sometimes you just need to suck it up and get on with it.”

Bruno Fernandes penalty miss

Gary Neville was also critical of Fernandes’ apology, though he was not as understanding as Foster in his criticisms.

Neville tweeted about the trend of footballers apologising for a miss on the pitch, saying: “It’s embarrassing! They need to sack their PR people, speak with some authenticity and get on with it . I’m going to go big on this in the next few weeks . They’ve all got these comms managers (sic), that are creating personalities that don’t exist.”

