Ben Foster story details the control Alex Ferguson had at Man United

Total control…

Ben Foster has told a story that detailed the complete control that Alex Ferguson had at Manchester United when he was manager.

Foster played for United from 2005 until 2010, and while he was never United’s first choice goalkeeper, he was still an important member of the squad.

Playing under Alex Ferguson, Foster said that he was amazed by the amount of power that the manager had at the club.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, he recalled a story that showed just how much authority Ferguson had at the club.

Ben Foster on Alex Ferguson

He said: “He managed that football club from top to bottom. He would know absolutely everything about every single player. He would find out.

“I remember once, I had ordered a new car for my wife, and the car hadn’t arrived on time.

“So I rang them up, and I didn’t give them a bit, but I basically said ‘The car is supposed to be here, we haven’t got a car, it’s not good enough’.

“The woman I was speaking to was the Audi rep for Man United. So she had a relationship with the manager. Word must have got back, and I didn’t have a go at her…

“He (Ferguson) got wind of that, pulled me into his office and went ‘What are you talking to her like that for?'”

Foster was sold by Man United to Birmingham in 2010.

Ben Foster at Man United

While Foster was not seen as a star at United, he did have one moment of glory that he will remember for the rest of his days.

He helped United win the League Cup in a penalty shootout in 2009, picking up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Now, the keeper is in the Premier League once again with Watford, while also the face of an extremely popular YouTube channel.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, ben foster, Manchester United