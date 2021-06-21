Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell self-isolating after interaction with Billy Gilmour

A blow for England’s camp.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are self-isolating after their interaction with Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is believed that this is strictly taking place as a precaution until further information is revealed.

Gilmour interacted with his Chelsea teammates Mount and Chilwell immediately after the match between England and Scotland on Friday night.

A statement released from the England camp reads: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime while remaining close contact with Public Health England.”

Gilmour to miss Croatia game

Gilmour picked up the man-of-the-match award in Friday’s 0-0 draw against England, but will miss out on Scotland’s crucial game against Croatia following his positive diagnosis.

The Scottish Football Association released a statement on Monday morning, which read: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Interestingly, no other members of the Scottish squad have been required to self-isolate as a result of coming into close, despite the fact that Mount and Chilwell have been instructed to do so.

