Man United linked with Championship striker

Manchester United have been linked with Championship striker Ben Brereton Diaz, as a potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

Reports emerged this week that United are eager to offload Ronaldo in January, with the issue now being that they will need to find someone willing to sign the striker.

This means that United will certainly need to sign another forward, especially when you consider the injury record of players like Anthony Martial, who has been unavailable for almost the entirety of the season.

They have reportedly turned their attention to the Championship, with Blackburn and Chile striker Brereton Diaz on their radar.

According to Football League World, United have sent scouts to watch the player a number of times this season, as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Ben Brereton Diaz to Man United?

However, it is believed that they will face stiff competition from West Ham, who are said to be ahead of United in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Ben Brereton Diaz's 2️⃣0️⃣ goals from the Championship so far this season! 👇 pic.twitter.com/FxeTPNDujH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2022

West Ham did sign Gianluca Scamacca earlier in the year, but despite his best efforts, they still find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Brereton Diaz has shown at the Copa America for Chile that he can do it at the top level, having only realised that he was eligible to play for the South American team via the video game Football Manager.

As well as his excellent international form, Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals and registered three assists in 37 Championship appearances last season.

It seems as though Brereton Diaz is destined for the Premier League, with a number of clubs set to act this January.

Whether or not United will be the ones to make the move is another story, though it does appear a guarantee that there will some transfer activity from the club this winter, with incomings and outgoings both to be expected.

