Bayern Munich the latest club to scout Evan Ferguson

Bayern Munich have reportedly become the latest club to scout Evan Ferguson, following his incredible start to 2023.

While some of the biggest clubs in England are obviously interested in Ferguson, so too are some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey said that both Bayern Munich and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the teenager’s progress.

Having taken the Premier League by storm, and then scoring on his first start for Ireland, it makes perfect sense that so many teams are interested in the 18-year-old.

Bayern may be unwilling to take a massive risk on a teenager becoming their next main striker, but they will have to act in some way this summer.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is currently their main striker, and there is no way they will be persisting with him for too much longer.

They are clearly waiting to break the bank on a striker since they lost Robert Lewandowski last season, and Ferguson might just be that man.

He can definitely lead the line, and with Thomas Tuchel recently appointed, there will only be room in the team for one central striker.

Tuchel will want a big presence up front, who can link the play between the midfielders and wide players, and he will want someone with a footballing brain. Ferguson ticks every one of those boxes.

From Ferguson’s perspective, it would be an absolute dream move, as a player with movement and finishing as good as it his being supplied by some of the best midfielders in the world would result in the Bettystown man scoring an endless amount of goals.

