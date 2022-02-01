Barcelona will have to leave one out of four signings out of European squad

The downside to having a strong January…

Barcelona will have to leave one out of their four January signings out of the squad for the Europa League, it has been confirmed.

The Spanish side had an excellent January transfer window, especially given the financial issues they have had to deal with in recent times.

They signed Ferran Torres, Dani Alves and Adama Traore in this transfer window with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to be confirmed at some point on Tuesday.

But one of these four players will be unable to play in Europa with Xavi Hernandez’ side.

As The Athletic have pointed out, Uefa rules state that teams at this stage of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League are only allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter.

Barcelona transfer issues

As a result, one of Traore, Torres, Alves or Aubameyang will have to sit out the competition that Xavi would definitely like to win.

Given La Liga already looks like it’s impossible, the Europa League could be a nice piece of silverware for the team, as well as automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Given Alves’ and Aubameyang’s ages, they could be the most likely to sit out the competition, and perhaps just remain fresh for the league games.

However, Barcelona do appear to be quite strong in attack, so maybe Alves will be more important to Xavi’s plans, and it is Aubameyang who sits out the European games.

Barcelona transfer woes

They do not have an easy ride in the Europa League either, as they face a strong Napoli side on 17 February.

They are currently fifth in the league, but with these new additions, they should hope to finish in the top four this season.

Traore in particular looks an excellent signing, as his pace and physicality will be even more of a rarity in Spain than it was in the Premier League.

