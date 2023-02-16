Barcelona vs Man United – Erik ten Hag’s unique tactics help pick up a draw

An incredible game on Thursday night.

Barcelona and Manchester United played out an incredible game on Thursday night, and one that was fitting of a far grander occasion than the last 24 of the Europa League.

The match finished 2-2, with both sides leading at certain stages of the game, and both teams feeling like they did enough to win.

The second-leg in Old Trafford will now be must-watch television, with everything to play for and one of the favourites for the Europa League going out early.

What makes Man United picking up the draw, and almost winning at the Camp Nou even more impressive is the fact that Erik ten Hag pulled it off with some extremely unique tactics.

Ten Hag started Wout Weghorst in midfield, behind Marcus Rashford, with Jadon Sancho playing on the left and Bruno Fernandes on the right.

Many assumed Weghorst was signed to be a tall, physical presence in the box, but in this game against some of the best young midfield technicians in Europe, he was played as somewhat of a disruptor.

And he did just that.

Barcelona 2-2 Man United

Weghorst was not the best player on the pitch. Far from it. But the fact that United remained in the game with such unique tactics shows how far Ten Hag has brought this team.

Less than a year ago, Weghorst was acting as a target man for Burnley, and now he is starting in midfield against a Barcelona team that is 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ten Hag was forced into doing something different due to the injuries suffered by Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, but not many of us would have come up with Weghorst the central midfielder.

And more importantly, not many of us would have expected United to get a result implementing such tactics.

