Aymeric Laporte hits out at PFA Team of the Year with cheeky tweets

He obviously feels he should have been included.

Aymeric Laporte has hit out at the PFA Team of the Year, after he was left out by his peers and fellow players.

This team is selected by Premier League players, and instead of including the Premier League winner in it, with Antono Rudiger and Virgil van Dijk being selected ahead of Laporte.

While Laporte himself is frustrated by his omission, so to are Man City fans in general, with six Liverpool players making the cut despite finishing second in the league.

Laporte took to Instagram to voice his frustration, before moving to Twitter to share the classic ‘I prefer not to speak’ Jose Mourinho gif.

He wasn’t done there though, as he also felt the need to reshare a clip posted by Man City’s official Twitter account of his best moments from the season.

On his Instagram story, he shared posts that stated he had the highest passing accuracy in the Premier League, the highest number of accurate passes per 90 minutes, the most completed passes in the league, most centre-back goals, most points in the Premier League history from first 100 games and most ‘last-man’ tackles.

PFA Team of the Year

While Laporte may feel as though he should have been included in the team, he has less of a reason to feel aggrieved than Spurs’ Hueng-Min Son.

Son managed to win the Golden Boot, without taking a single penalty, and was still left out of the team.

However there have been no social media posts complaining about it from the South Korean international just yet…

While players have every right to voice their annoyance at being left out of the team, they have their fellow players to blame, as it is Premier League footballers who vote on the PFA Team of the Year.

