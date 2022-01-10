Man United vs Aston Villa given extra edge due to Axel Tuanzebe’s agents latest comments

“Following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, it felt as if the rivalry between Man United and Liverpool came to life…”

Monday night’s game between Manchester United and Aston Villa has been given an additional edge, if Axel Tuanzebe’s agent’s comments are to be believed.

Tuenzebe was on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Villa side up until a few days ago, when he was recalled by Manchester United, and then sent to Napoli until the end of the season.

Tuanzebe was not playing regularly at Villa under Dean Smith or Gerrard, so his move to Napoli does make sense for a number of reasons.

However, if his agent’s words are to be believed, there is another dimension to what went on with the young defender.

Dimirti Tuanzebe said that Tuanzebe’s exit from the Premier League club was in part due to Gerrard’s Liverpool loyalties.

Axel Tuanzebe and Steven Gerrard

Dimitri told ESPN: “Axel is very excited to begin a new chapter in his football career, playing abroad and for a club with so much history behind it and fans who worship football.

“Axel didn’t decide to move until it became very clear that he isn’t the manager’s first-choice centre-back and the Napoli offer was very tempting.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions when it comes to Axel’s time at Villa. He is loved by the fans as he contributed highly to the club’s success in the Championship where he was one of the key players that helped Villa return to the Premier League.

“However, following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, it felt as if the rivalry between Man United and Liverpool came to life.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Axel was very open to staying at Villa, he loves the fans, being in Birmingham but he also has a career that he can only build and reach his full potential in an environment where opportunities to play are fair.”

Steven Gerrard and Axel Tuanzebe

Despite Gerrard’s allegiances with Liverpool, he has given plenty of gametime to former United captain Ashley Young since he took over at the club.

Tuanzebe got off to the perfect start over in Italy, helping Napoli to a 1-0 win on his debut, keeping what he will hope will be the first clean sheet of many.

Tonight’s game kicks-off from Old Trafford at 7.55pm.

