Man United complete two excellent loan moves for exciting talents

Axel Tuanzebe is leaving Aston Villa.

Manchester United have completed two excellent loan moves for some of their most exciting talents, with Ethan Laird and Axel Tuanzebe both on the move.

Tuanzebe, at the start of this season, made the switch to Aston Villa, in what was a seriously confusing loan move to those watching from outside.

Villa had a well-established central defensive partnership in Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, and given the purpose of the loan move was to get minutes under his belt, it made very little sense to go to a place where he would still be on the bench.

However, he has been recalled from this loan, and is now going to Serie A title hopefuls Napoli.

Napoli are currently third in the league, and remain in the Europa League, where Tuanzebe will hope to improve his game.

Still just 24 years of age, many United fans have not given up on the possibility of him making a return to the club, as they fondly remember him pocketing Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League just over a year ago.

A strong spell at this great European club could see Tuanzebe come back into the fray at United, or perhaps earn himself a permanent move to Italy.

Napoli will pay €600k guaranteed loan fee for Axel Tuanzebe deal. Man Utd will receive also €400k in case Napoli will qualify for UCL + €200k if Axel will play certain number of games. 🔴🤝 #MUFC #Napoli Tuanzebe will join Napoli on straight loan. No buy option included. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022

Ethan Laird to Bournemouth.

Laird on the other hand, has spent the first half of the season at Swansea, where he has demonstrated some incredible attacking play from the wing-back position.

He will now move to Bournemouth, a side who are currently three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Laird will hope to help Scott Parker’s side in their push for promotion, and all going well, make a case for him to be United’s starting right-back next season.

With Diogo Dalot not quite the full package and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s glaring issues, there is a place there for Laird and a good spell at Bournemouth is his best bet at making it his own.

