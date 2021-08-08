Axel Tuanzebe makes interesting move to Aston Villa on loan

A fascinating move for the Manchester United defender.

Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan, immediately after signing a contract extension with Manchester United.

Tuanzebe was a key member of the squad that helped Villa gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

While the 23-year-old defender is definitely rated highly at United, he has struggled to lock down a starting position, despite being given a number of sporadic chances in the first team.

One of his best games in a United jersey came in the Champions League against PSG, where he dealt with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar comfortably.

However, consistency has been his problem, and some high-profile mistakes that have led to goals resulted in him being unable to secure a guaranteed place in the team.

Where does Tuanzebe fit in at Villa?

While Villa is definitely an exciting club to be playing for at the minute, the most important thing for Tuanzebe should be playing as many minutes as possible.

And with the Midlands club, a place in the Starting XI is not a guarantee. Tyrone Mings is the favourite to replace Jack Grealish as the club captain, while Ezri Konsa was one of the most impressive central defenders in the league last year. We don’t see that partnership being broken up.

Perhaps Dean Smith sees Tuanzebe has a holding midfielder, and while he can also play right back, we don’t see him taking Matty Cash’s place either. However, Villa’s official statement did reference the fact that he can play at right back, so perhaps that is something the club are considering.

It will be interesting to see how the move plays out, especially given the high standards that Villa are setting for themselves this season.

Despite losing their talisman in Grealish, they have brought in Tuanzebe, Ings, Emi Buendia, Ashley Young and Leon Bailey. It is believed that they are still looking to bring Todd Cantwell in from Norwich too.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United