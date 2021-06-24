Away goals rule abolished from European competitions from next season

A major change to the classic European football format.

The away goals rule will be removed from all Uefa club competitions from the 2021/22 season.

Away goals in the Champions League and Europa League will no longer have any additional value, based on a decision made by Uefa on Thursday.

Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.

As we are sure you’re aware, the existing away goals rule is applied when the score of a two-legged tie is level on aggregate, with the team scoring more goals away from their home venue declared winners of said tie.

Explaining the logic behind their decision, Uefa said: “Statistics since the mid-1970s show a clear trend of continuous reduction in the gap between the number of home-away wins (from 61%-19% to 47%-30%) and the average number of goals per match scored at home-away (from 2.02-0.95 to 1.58-1.15) in men’s competitions.

“Since 2009/10, the average goals per game have remained very steady in the Women’s Champions League with the overall average of 1.92 for home teams and 1.6 for away teams.”

Uefa continued: “Since away goals would no longer be given additional weight to decide a tie, they would also be removed from the criteria used to determine the rankings when two or more teams are equal on points in the group stage.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “It is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight.”

It is extremely common for teams to be knocked out of major European ties on away goals, with it happening to Bayern Munich and Juventus last season.

Manchester United famously benefited from the rule in March of 2019, when they beat PSG 3-1 in Paris. On aggregate the result was 3-3, but United advanced on away goals.

