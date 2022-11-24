Avram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

He has also spoken about the future of Manchester United.

Avram Glazer has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview, as well as discussing the future of Manchester United’s ownership.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Glazers would listen to offers for the club, after years of being in charge of Man United.

There have been years of protests against the Glazers’ ownership, and it appears as though their reign in charge may finally be coming to an end.

Sky News managed to track down one of the Glazers in Florida to ask him about the future of the club.

Avram Glazer said: “As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it’s going to look at different strategic alternatives – and that’s what we’re doing.”

He was asked the same question again, to which he repeated his answer, only adding: “We’ll see where that leads us.”

Glazer was then asked about Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the player said that the owners do not care about the club.

While Ronaldo’s interview did not go down well with the majority of the United fans, the one part that they did appreciate was his calling out of the Glazers.

Avram Glazer on Cristiano Ronaldo

When asked about the interview, Glazer said: “Well, I’ll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he’s done for the club and I wish him the best luck in the future.”

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer speaks for the first time since announcing the club could be up for sale…👀 pic.twitter.com/1LJtQ1dlt4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2022

Many have speculated that Ronaldo criticising the Glazers sped up the process of the family looking to sell the club, though it is believed that the two are completely unrelated.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for Manchester United after the Glazers formally put the club up for sale, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

It is not expected that anything will happen with regards to United’s ownership in the immediate future.

