Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s response to Antonio Conte appointment will delight Arsenal fans

The perfect reply…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s response to Antonio Conte’s appointment as Tottenham Hotspur manager will delight Arsenal fans.

The striker was recently interviewed by Sky Sports, where he talked about everything from his athletic goal celebrations, to The Undertaker from the WWE, to his first ever car.

And somewhat unsurprisingly, given the questions were sent in by fans, the subject of Arsenal’s greatest rivals came up.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Antonio Conte to Spurs

One person asked how Aubameyang reacted to Spurs hiring such a successful manager in Antonio Conte.

He simply responded: “I don’t care. I’ll be honest, I really don’t care. That’s not my problem, really.”

🗣 "What were your first thoughts when you heard Antonio Conte would be Spurs manager?"@Auba 🗣 "I don't care." 🤣 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps it nice and simple when asked for his opinion on Tottenham's new boss pic.twitter.com/NH2CwJUnUR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2021

He also revealed that he went to White Hart Lane one day, as he came extremely close to signing for Spurs.

He said: “I don’t know if you know this, but a couple of years ago I was close to signing for Tottenham… I don’t remember exactly, but I went to the stadium, and the day after they never called back.

“I was just like ‘Okay, no worries’… That’s why every time I play against them? They know…”

He then confirmed that now that he has played for Arsenal, he would rather retire than sign for their greatest rivals.

Antonio Conte to Spurs

There has already been some tension between Conte and Arsenal since he took the Spurs job, as he accidentally shared a story on his Instagram that featured an Arsenal song in the background.

The post remained up for some quite some time, while fans from the red side of London enjoyed getting one over at their rivals’ expense.

While Aubameyang has definitely had a quiet season so far by his standards, this could begin to turn around soon, as manager Mikel Arteta seemingly has his side playing the way he has been trying to get them to for months.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Arsenal, pierre-emerick aubameyang