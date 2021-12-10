Mikel Arteta addresses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer rumours

The club captain was dropped to the bench on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta has addressed the rumuors linking Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a move away from the club.

Aubameyang, who has not been in great form this season, particularly against Newcastle and Manchester United, was dropped to the bench against Everton.

He came on in the second half against Rafa Benitez’s side, and missed a great chance to equalise with the last kick of the game.

Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Southampton this weekend, Arteta was asked whether his captain was displeased with being dropped, and if he was considering leaving the club.

He said: “I have a very good relationship with my players. I always do the best for the club and for the team. If I can benefit the individuals, I will do it.

“The decisions are not personal, the decisions are to get performances and to get the best out of the team.

“We have never discussed something like this. When players are under difficulty, what we have to give is support.”

Arsenal’s Aubameyang problem.

Whether Arteta will admit it publicly or not, he has a very serious decision to make with regards to his captain.

However, it will be made all the more difficult by the fact he signed a new contract recently that made him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Given the fact that the 32-year-old scored just 10 Premier League goals last season, and has only four to his name this campaign, it could be wise to sell him and try to sign a new striker.

However, his incredibly high wages and his age will make him difficult to offload. Until then, he will compete with Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah for the starting place in Arteta’s team.

