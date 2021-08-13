Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both to miss Arsenal’s league opener

A tough blow for Arsenal, hours before the season kicks off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both set to miss Arsenal’s league opener against Brentford on Friday night.

It has been reported that Arsenal’s two starting strikers will miss the game due to illness, leaving manager Mikel Arteta with a selection headache.

The Athletic has reported that both forwards will not be in the squad, while another Arsenal striker will miss the game through injury in Eddie Nketiah, who has suffered an ankle injury.

Lacazette was Arsenal’s top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions last season, while Aubameyang, who was often asked to play out left, scored just 15.

These injuries could result in youngster Folarin Balogun getting a start for Arteta’s side, or it could see promising talent Gabriel Martinelli given a chance.

Arsenal vs Brentford

Arsenal fans will be disappointed to hear this news, as Lacazette had taken part in every pre-season game so far, and Aubameyang was also looking fit. Neither played at the Olympics or Euro 2020, and could well have been fresher than others in the league as a result.

Newly promoted Brentford side have no such problems up front, with manager Thomas Frank having come out recently and said that star striker Ivan Toney will definitely start Friday’s game.

Speaking about his striker, who scored 31 goals in the league last season, Frank said: “Ivan Toney had one aim – that was to go to the Premier League with us and he has achieved his target. Now we want to attack the Premier League together.

“I have a big belief in Ivan, 100 per cent. He has got all the abilities to score goals in the Premier League as well, with a top mentality and big belief for himself, which as an offensive player you need to have.

“He has got all the abilities – his link-up play, his finishing, timing in the box and awareness, so I am sure he will score goals in the Premier League.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal, pierre-emerick aubameyang