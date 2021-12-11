Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Southampton game due to discipline issue

Not the example you want your captain setting.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a notable absentee from Arsenal’s teamsheet for their game against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The club captain was not in the squad for the Southampton game, days after he was dropped to the bench against Everton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped

When asked why Aubameyang was not in the squad on Saturday, Arteta said it was due to a “disciplinary breach”.

He said: “I think we’ve been very consistent. It’s non-negotiable on this team. We have set ourselves rules at the club, so he’s not involved today.

“It’s not an easy situation that we want our club captain to be in…”

🗣 "Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach." Mikel Arteta explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today pic.twitter.com/Je1cIvm5oA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

This comes just one day after Arteta downplayed rumours linking his captain with a move away from the club in January.

He said: ““We have never discussed something like this. When players are under difficulty, what we have to give is support.”

This is the second time in 2021 that Aubameyang has been dropped for disciplinary issues, as the same thing happened back in March as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not in Arsenal squad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tim Sherwood said that he should never have been made captain at all, and that his behaviour is a “disgrace”.

He said: “Why was he given the armband in the first place? The captain leads by example and pulls everyone into line. If he’s not a good talker he has to lead by example.

“He’s not showing a good example on the pitch and he’s not showing a good example off the pitch either.”

🗣 "It's an absolute disgrace." The Soccer Saturday panel debate whether Aubameyang being made captain was a mistake pic.twitter.com/wPPBcZ1pqs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

Paul Merson went on to argue that his former club need to sell Aubameyang, suggesting Dominc Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement.

However, others on the panel questioned whether or not the Everton striker would even consider moving to Arsenal in their current form.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, aubameyang