Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to give up captaincy by former player who did the same

It has come to this.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to give up captaincy by former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor was formerly the Aston Villa captain, but stepped down due to disciplinary issues, and he believes Aubameyang should do the same.

This comes after Arsenal’s club captain was not in the squad for the Southampton game, days after he was dropped to the bench against Everton.

Mikel Arteta revealed that he missed out on the game due to disciplinary issue.

Gabriel Agbonlahor on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Agbonlahor was in a similar situation when he was Villa’s captain, and he made the decision to give up the captaincy.

Speaking on Sunday, he said: “Arteta played at a great level, he played not that long ago, so he’s not going to accept any player thinking they can do what they like and have their own rules.

“When I played at Aston Villa I gave up the captaincy. I was club captain and I went on holiday during an international break and got caught smoking shisha.

“As footballers we’re meant to be robots who aren’t allowed to do anything. I got a lot of heat for that so I gave up the armband. Maybe that’s something Aubameyang needs to do…”

Agbonlahor on Aubameyang captaincy

He continued: “I wasn’t professional enough for it. You can be a great captain on the pitch but if you’re not doing the right things off it then you can’t really be a captain off it. It was probably going to be taken off me anyway but I felt I wasn’t being professional enough off it.

“Because the club were so disappointed it felt like the right thing to do… in my later years I wasn’t professional on and off the field, I’ll hold my hands up for that.

“I don’t think he will give it up. He might think in his mind that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Given this is Aubameyang’s second disciplinary breach in 2021, it will be interesting to see how Arteta deals with his current captain going forward.

