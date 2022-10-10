Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains video where he insults Mikel Arteta

He’s shed some light on the situation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained the backstory behind a video that is being shared widely on social media, wherein he seems to insult Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang and Arteta’s falling out was public, and it ended in the striker being sold to Barcelona, after he was stripped of the captaincy.

It was when he was in Barcelona that the video in question was filmed, where he explained why he joined the club, and also implied that Arteta is not a good man manager.

In the clip, he says: “I remember, they first called my father [his manager], they called him and we knew that the manager of Barcelona [Xavi] called me and said ‘I didn’t know there was an opportunity because you had those problems with Arsenal, if you come you will help us a lot’.”

“To manage big characters and big players, he can’t deal with it.” He was then asked if he believed Arteta had good “people skills” to which he responded: “Some young players don’t say anything, they just listen.”

Aubameyang, now a Chelsea striker, took to Twitter on Monday morning to explain the reasoning behind his comments in the video.

He wrote: “Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6. Now full focus on tomorrow.”

Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 😜 Now full focus on tomorrow 🔵 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) October 10, 2022

While Aubameyang has had a decent start to life at Chelsea, it’s safe to say that Arteta and Arsenal are not exactly missing their former captain.

Gabriel Jesus been excellent up front for the team that is now winning the league, having only lost one game so far all season.

