Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, following a disciplinary breach last week.

Aubameyang left the country last week, which he was granted permission to do by the club, but the issue arose when he returned to England.

There was confusion surrounding the day he was due to return, while there was also the added issue of Covid-19 protocols, which he is believed to have breached.

He was dropped for Arsenal’s game against Southampton on Saturday, which they comfortably won 3-0.

The club then released a statement on Tuesday confirming he would be dropped again for their game against West Ham, and that he would no longer be club captain.

The statement reads: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Perhaps the most notable words in that statement is “latest” with regards to this disciplinary breach, as it is not his first offense.

Back in March of this year, he was left out of a squad that beat fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, for being late.

This most recent offense is clearly one too many, and the 32-year-old will no longer lead the team out.

Aubameyang was made captain not long after his teammate Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy.

The Swiss international lost the armband after he threw a tantrum while being substituted off the pitch, as he received jeers from his own fans.

Many have speculated that Xhaka will now be reinstated as Arsenal captain, while Aaron Ramsdale and Alexander Lacazette’s names are also being mentioned.

