Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent takes dig at Arsenal on Instagram

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent has taken dig at Arsenal on Instagram, after his client was stripped of the captaincy.

Aubameyang was removed as Arsenal’s captain on Tuesday morning, after two disciplinary issues in the one year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the club wrote: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent on Instagram

Aubameyang’s agent didn’t wait long before posting on social media, seemingly taking a dig at his player’s club for removing his client as captain.

Immediately after the news broke that Aubameyang would no longer be captain, the player’s agent quickly shared three pictures on his Instagram story.

He posted a picture of Aubameyang lifting the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the Premier League Golden Boot, all of which he has done at Arsenal.

While it’s impossible to know exactly what the agent is getting at by sharing these pictures, and it would be foolish to assume, it does seem as though he is simply reminding the club of the impressive things Aubameyang has achieved at Arsenal.

Aubameyang Arsenal woes

Aubameyang is yet to publicly respond to the news, though it may just further his alleged desire to leave the club in January.

Mikel Arteta was asked about reports linking the striker with a move away from Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window, but he downplayed the possibility of it happening.

The Arsenal manager said: “We have never discussed something like this. When players are under difficulty, what we have to give is support.”

However, these quotes were before this captaincy issue arose.

🗣 "I always do the best for the club and for the team. The decisions are not personal. We have never discussed something like this." Mikel Arteta dismisses any reports of Arsenal selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January pic.twitter.com/Cxq1CV3MhB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2021

