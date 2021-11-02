Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Man United once again

Incredible scenes.

For the third Champions League game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United at the death.

Ronaldo scored an injury time equaliser to make it 2-2, keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slightly more safe than he would have been if the game had ended just minutes earlier.

Atalanta went ahead through Josep Ilicic, though David de Gea will be furious with himself that he didn’t do better with the effort that was hit straight at him.

Ronaldo levelled the score just before half-time after some gorgeous football from United. Mason Greenwood pinged the ball into Bruno Fernandes, who sat the goalkeeper down with a moment of genius, backheeling the ball to Ronaldo who smashed it home.

United did come out strong in the second half, but it was Atalanta that went ahead thanks to an excellent finish from Duvan Zapata.

While it was a gorgeous finish, Harry Maguire was caught in no man’s land attempting to play Zapata offside.

Solskjaer brought Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek on towards the end of the game, both of whom combined well in the buildup for the winner.

Ronaldo went on a run across the pitch, before it popped up to him and the volley and he smashed it into the corner.

This goal means Ronaldo has not only scored in every Champions League game so far this season, but he has also scored crucial late goals against Atalanta (twice) and Villarreal.

While Raphael Varane went off with an injury in the first half, United will be slightly less worried going into this Saturday’s game against Manchester City, as Eric Bailly stepped into the Starting XI and was the best player in a red jersey.

Despite this big point, they still have it all to do now, with Villarreal next up on 23 November.

