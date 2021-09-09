“In front of the media, his persona changed.”

Ashley Cole has shared some information about a heated dressing room encounter he had with his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The two played with each other at LA Galaxy for a season, and it’s safe to say that the Swede made an impression on Cole. Ibrahimovic is one of the most out-spoken footballers in the history of the game, known for his outlandish comments and his supreme levels of confidence and arrogance.

Ashley Cole on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Appearing on a recent episode of A League of Their Own, the Premier League winner was asked what it was like to play with such a massive personality.

“He had moments where he would come in the dressing room and really let people know about their s*** touch, can’t run, you’re slow but in front of the media his persona changed.”

When asked whether he had a go at Cole directly, he confirmed that it had happened: “He tried to once, he did throw his hands in the air.

“And I said ‘Put your f***ing hands down’, I’m deadly serious, honestly. I was thinking ‘you might have a little point, but don’t put your hands up’.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic still going strong for AC Milan.

The Swedish legend turns 40 next month, but this has not slowed him down when it comes to his incredible goalscoring abilities.

He has spent the last two seasons at AC Milan, where he has scored 28 goals in 47 games. While a trip to the MLS would normally spell the end of the career of someone who went to LA at the time Ibrahimovic did, he maintains he still has a lot more to give.

Speaking about what he can do to help AC last season, he said: “I’ll keep going until I can’t do these things I’m doing. I just have to keep physically good and the rest will be solved by itself.”

