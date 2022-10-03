Arsene Wenger pins blame on three Man United players following Man City loss

He could have picked quite a few more…

Arsene Wenger has pinned the blame on three Manchester United players in particular, following Sunday’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

United were 4-0 down at half-time, with the game essentially over at this point, before they launched a late comeback after the introduction of Anthony Martial.

Antony scored a goal that made it 4-1 to City before Martial’s brace, but Wenger was not impressed by the £100 million signing from Ajax.

He also said that Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho did not do enough defensively, or make a difference when they had the ball at their feet.

Arsene Wenger on Man United’s players

Speaking on beIN Sports on Sunday, he said: “What is for me unbelievable in the first half is that Man United has defended so badly on the flanks.

“From the first minute Dalot got a yellow card, and Sancho and Antony did not contribute defensively. They were, in the whole half, flooded on the flanks and they were always in trouble.

“After that, when they had the ball, I felt they were obsessed by respecting too much the game plan. They wanted always to go too quickly forward and lost so many balls and didn’t have enough possession. They didn’t play for possession, they wanted just to get on the counter-attack.”

While Wenger named three players who he felt were disappointing on the day, he could have named quite a few more, as it was a very poor first-half performance from Erik ten Hag’s isde.

Things could go from bad to worse for United now too, with Raphael Varane going off injured in the first-half, and Victor Lindelof replacing him.

This could potentially open the door for Harry Maguire to return into the team, if he can return to fitness before Varane does.

